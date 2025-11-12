Left Menu

High Court Grants Interim Bail to 1984 Riots Convict Naresh Sehrawat

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Naresh Sehrawat, convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, until December 6 due to health and family reasons. Sehrawat, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018, will undergo surgery and attend family marriages. His appeal against the conviction is ongoing.

Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has temporarily released Naresh Sehrawat, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on interim bail until December 6. Sehrawat, serving a life sentence, was granted bail to undergo gall bladder surgery and attend his nieces' weddings.

The division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain approved Sehrawat's bail following the submissions by Advocate Dharam Raj Ohla. The surgery is scheduled for November 13 at Ganaga Ram Hospital, with the marriages slated for November 27 and 29.

Previously, Sehrawat was released on interim bail following his mother's demise. His appeal against the conviction remains pending, while co-convict Yashpal Singh received a death penalty. The case, linked to the post-Indira Gandhi assassination violence, was reinvestigated by the Special Investigation Team.

