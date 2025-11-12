Fatehabad Faces Scrutiny Over Stubble Burning Spike

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has formally reprimanded Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti, IAS, for failing to adhere to directives designed to prevent paddy stubble burning in Haryana. In a notice dated November 10, 2025, the CAQM expressed deep concern over the incessant stubble burning incidents reported from Fatehabad, despite numerous directives and review meetings aimed at resolving the issue.

Records show that between September 15 and November 9, Fatehabad logged 59 cases of paddy residue burning, with a striking 48 incidents occurring just between November 1 and 9. Of particular note was a surge with 28 fires reported on November 8 and 9 alone, highlighting enforcement deficiencies dramatically.

This rising trend in farm fires contravenes the statutory directives under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. Recent meetings between the Commission and Haryana representatives underscored stringent warning of potential sanctions against district-level officials where stubble burning persists. Although Haryana recorded a slight drop to 206 farm fire cases from last year's 288, the improvement remains marginal.

The CAQM's notice demands that the Deputy Commissioner of Fatehabad submit a written justification by November 17, 2025, explaining their non-compliance with the CAQM orders. Under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, defiance may result in penalties including up to five years of imprisonment, a fine up to one crore rupees, or both. The notice also addressed other key officials, emphasizing statewide accountability.

The Commission reasserted its commitment to sanction any administrative failures in tackling stubble burning, emphasizing its significant contribution to air quality degradation in the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)