DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is poised to revolutionize funding mechanisms for research and development (R&D) in India. DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat announced plans to introduce a 'new chapter' in the General Financial Rules (GFR) to bolster funding efforts for startups and industries.

Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue 2025, Kamat highlighted the need for DARPA-like autonomy in Indian defence R&D. 'Our R&D initiatives must be seen as investments, not expenses,' he asserted, emphasizing the potential benefits despite possible failures. He noted the challenge of accountability in the current system, where failures often necessitate explanations to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Parliament.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, addressed the changing nature of warfare, advocating for 'democratisation of technology, geographic diffusion, and demographic utilization.' Citing technology's role in modern conflicts like Ukraine-Russia, Dwivedi pointed to AI, drones, and cyber tools as pivotal in shaping the future of warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)