India's Nursing Future: National Workshop Paves the Way

A three-day workshop organized by India's Health Ministry, WHO, and Jhpiego focused on strengthening the nursing sector through policy reforms and sharing best practices. Attendees discussed innovation in governance, education, and workforce management to align with India's health priorities and global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:51 IST
Visuals from the workshop (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Jhpiego, held a pivotal three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop in India. This workshop targeted strengthening the nursing and midwifery sector through enhanced policies and practices.

The gathering attracted key stakeholders, including policymakers, government officials, and nursing educators, with an agenda to review current initiatives, pinpoint challenges, and share innovative governance models. Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, underscored the crucial role nurses and midwives play in achieving Universal Health Coverage, alongside initiatives such as Ayushman Aarogya Mandir.

Furthermore, the reforms initiated recently, like the establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission and competency-based curricula, were applauded as vital steps forward. Discussions also emphasized equitable workforce distribution, leadership development, and international collaboration to elevate nursing standards.

