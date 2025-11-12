Global Markets Advance Amid AI Stock Concerns and Record Dow Highs

Global stock markets have seen an upward trend, with European shares and most of Asia's markets making gains in the wake of the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high. Technology stocks have recovered from last week's setbacks over concerns about the future of artificial intelligence.

Key European indices rose, with France's CAC 40 climbing 0.5% and Germany's DAX surging nearly 1.1%. Investors are contemplating whether the AI stock surge, which contributed to recent US market records, is sustainable amid lingering fears of a market bubble similar to the 2000 dot-com crash.

The US bond market was closed for Veterans Day, adding to economic uncertainty as the government shutdown continues to delay economic data releases. Oil prices experienced a slight drop, and currency fluctuations saw the US dollar strengthen against the Japanese yen while the euro declined marginally against the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)