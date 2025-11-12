Russia's Yuan-Denominated Bonds: A New Financial Frontier

Russia is poised to launch its first yuan-denominated domestic government bonds, slated for issuance on December 8. This financial move caters primarily to Russian businesses engaged in trade with China, presenting an opportunity to invest the yuan liquidity amassed from energy sales.

With trade between the two nations reaching an all-time high of $245 billion last year, there is a strategic economic alignment accompanying their political ties. However, these bonds will be inaccessible to most foreign investors, including from China, due to Western sanctions on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The finance ministry plans to issue bonds worth up to 400 billion roubles, payable in yuan or roubles. Despite potential demand from domestic investors, economists highlight a current surplus in yuan and a limited appetite from Asian or foreign entities, casting doubt on cross-border investment appeal.

