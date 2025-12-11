Left Menu

Modi and Trump: Bridging Economic Tensions Amid Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed the bilateral economic partnership and trade deal progress. Despite past tensions due to tariffs and criticism, both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation for global stability and prosperity, focusing on trade, technology, energy, and defence.

In a significant telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed sustaining momentum in their economic partnership, amid optimism for a pivotal trade deal.

The discussion occurred as Indian and US negotiators wrapped up talks on a bilateral trade agreement poised to alleviate massive tariffs on Indian goods.

Both leaders expressed commitment to enhancing trade relations and cooperation in critical sectors like technology and defense, underlining the goal of fostering global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

