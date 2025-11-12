Left Menu

SEBI's Push for Transparency: Mandatory Asset Disclosures Recommended

A high-level committee has recommended increased transparency for SEBI members, urging asset and liability disclosures. Chaired by Pratyush Sinha, the committee suggests disclosures for SEBI employees, board members, and appointees to address conflict-of-interest concerns. The recommendations follow allegations against former SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch regarding conflicts with the Adani group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:23 IST
SEBI's Push for Transparency: Mandatory Asset Disclosures Recommended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level committee has called for enhanced transparency within the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by recommending that the chairman and senior officers publicly disclose their assets and liabilities. This move aims to boost accountability and transparency within the regulatory body.

The committee, led by former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pratyush Sinha, suggests that all SEBI board members and employees make various disclosures, including initial, annual, and exit declarations of assets, liabilities, trading activities, and other interests. These details are to be submitted to SEBI's Office of Ethics and Compliance and its Oversight Committee.

Prompted by past allegations against former Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch concerning conflicts of interest, the committee's report emphasizes the need for systematic disclosure mechanisms. This includes adjustments to current policies and a method for public grievances relating to conflicts. The recommendations come in response to the review initiated in March by the board under current SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025