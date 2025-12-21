Left Menu

Adani Group Soars High with Aviation Ventures

The Adani Group is expanding its footprint in the aviation industry, focusing on engine MRO and passenger-to-freighter conversions. With acquisitions like Air Works and Indamer, the conglomerate aims to dominate both the civilian and defense MRO sectors, while also investing in pilot training and airport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:54 IST
The Adani Group is ramping up its presence in the aviation sector, taking strategic strides into the engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) arena, along with passenger-to-freighter conversion, according to a senior official. The conglomerate, already involved in airports, aims to capitalize on India's growing aviation market.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, emphasized the division of aviation ventures into airport infrastructure and aircraft services, which includes dual-use technologies for both civilian and defense applications. The company is merging existing MRO platforms, such as Indamer and Air Works, into a formidable entity to bolster its capabilities.

In addition, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd is acquiring stakes in MRO services like Indamer Technics Pvt Ltd, and enhancing pilot training through its investment in the Flight Simulation Technique Centre. This marks a significant foray into the burgeoning aviation training sector, promising substantial simulator expansions.

