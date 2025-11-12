Left Menu

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

Russia claims to have advanced into Pokrovsk, an important eastern Ukrainian city. The city, a key logistics hub for Ukraine, is now largely deserted. Russia aims to capture it to strengthen its grip on the Donetsk region, while Ukraine is resistant, seeking continued Western support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has announced significant progress in its military operations within the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Video footage from Tuesday shows Russian soldiers entering the city on motorbikes and makeshift vehicles amidst dense fog.

Ukrainian troops are attempting to repel approximately 300 Russian personnel who have entered the city, according to Ukraine's top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. Russia reportedly has amassed 150,000 troops in a bid to take full control of Pokrovsk.

The city, known for its strategic road and rail junctions in Ukraine's Donetsk region, is largely evacuated. Russia's objective is to seize the entire Donbas area, using cities like Pokrovsk as launch points for further advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

