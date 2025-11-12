Corteva Agriscience Launches Pixxaro: A New Solution for Wheat Farmers

Corteva Agriscience has officially launched Pixxaro, a post-emergent herbicide specifically designed to combat broadleaf weeds in wheat crops across India. According to the company, this innovative product combines the Arylex active ingredient with Fluroxypyr, effectively targeting challenging weed species such as Chenopodium album and Rumex dentatus.

Research from Punjab Agricultural University highlights the serious impact of uncontrolled broadleaf weeds, which can slash wheat yields by up to 36 percent. While they struggle with crops for essential nutrients, moisture, and sunlight, these weeds still receive less attention than their narrow-leaf counterparts in many management programs.

Pixxaro is crafted to perform under challenging conditions, including fog, offering flexible application schedules for farmers. In trials conducted across key wheat-growing regions, the product demonstrated exceptional weed suppression with minimal harm to crops. Corteva is also rolling out farmer training programs to ensure safe usage, regulatory compliance, and environmental protection.