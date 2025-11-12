Cabinet Condemns Red Fort Terror Attack, Seeks Swift Justice
The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, mourned the Red Fort terror incident victims, condemning the act and vowing zero tolerance for terrorism. The Cabinet urged swift investigation by the National Investigation Agency to bring perpetrators to justice, emphasizing national security and solidarity.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief on Wednesday over the loss of lives resulting from the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. The Cabinet observed two minutes of silence, honoring the innocent lives lost in the tragic incident.
Adopting a resolution, the Cabinet vehemently condemned the "dastardly and cowardly act," which claimed several innocent lives, and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The Cabinet directed an urgent and professional investigation into the terror incident, stressing the need for quick justice against those responsible and their collaborators.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media on the Cabinet's decisions, highlighting the government's close monitoring of the situation. The resolution emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring national security and citizen safety following the attack, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.
