AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists condemns illegal narcotic trades. Urging strict legal action against offenders, they call on local associations for vigilance and reporting suspicious activities. AIOCD supports India's anti-drug campaign, advising careful sales practices to protect the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:54 IST
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance
Sealed bottles of cough syrup (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), representing over 1.24 million chemists nationwide, has issued a strong condemnation of recent reports involving illegal trade and misuse of narcotic cough syrups and psychotropic medicines in several states. AIOCD President JS Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal issued a statement expressing that such unethical activities damage the reputation of the entire industry.

The organisation has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards any individuals or entities involved in illegal drug trade activities, calling for stringent legal measures to be implemented against those found guilty, without any leniency.

AIOCD has instructed its state, district, and local associations to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activities related to the sale or procurement of narcotic or codeine-based drugs to law enforcement and drug regulatory authorities. The organisation has also urged chemists and druggists to purchase such medications only in approved quantities, maintain meticulous records, and cooperate with inspections, reiterating its commitment to the Government of India's 'Ek Yudh Nasha Ke Virudh' initiative against drug abuse.

