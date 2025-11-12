Toyota's $13.9 Billion Boost to U.S. Hybrid Production and Future EV Plans

Toyota Motor Corporation has commenced operations at its new $13.9 billion battery facility in North Carolina, aimed at bolstering the production of hybrid vehicles in the United States. The Japanese automotive giant is set to invest an additional $10 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next five years.

The North Carolina plant is designed to produce batteries for renowned models such as the Camry, Corolla Cross, and RAV4, as well as a forthcoming all-electric three-row vehicle. This facility will support factories in Kentucky and Alabama, eventually reaching an annual production capacity of 30 GWh and creating 5,000 jobs.

Toyota's strategic move comes amid shifts in U.S. regulatory policies, including the rescission of EV tax credits under the Trump administration. The company remains committed to a diverse approach in vehicle technology, including fuel-efficient engines, hybrids, and fully electric vehicles, as a response to evolving market demands.

