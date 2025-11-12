Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Advocate Vikram Singh Amid Coercion Allegations

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of Advocate Vikram Singh, arrested by Haryana Police for alleged involvement with clients' criminal activities. The Court granted interim bail, citing professional ties were misconstrued. Singh alleges coercion by police, highlighting protection under legal confidentiality laws.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has intervened in the case of Advocate Vikram Singh, directing his immediate release from custody after he was arrested by Haryana Police's Special Task Force. The arrest was based on disclosure statements from accused individuals, raising concerns about its legitimacy.

Chief Justice BR Gavai's Bench granted interim bail, requiring Singh to post bail bonds of Rs 10,000. The Court justified its decision by noting Singh's professional role and deeming him unlikely to evade legal proceedings. The Court described the case as one involving unique circumstances that warranted protective measures for Singh.

In his legal plea, Singh argued that his arrest stemmed from a disclosure statement by Nitin Narula, a criminal case suspect, whom Singh had represented via professional association with Narula's wife. Singh contends that his professional links were wrongfully construed as criminally complicit.

Further claims by Singh accuse Haryana Police officials of coercion, pressuring him to testify against clients in high-profile cases. Singh cited legal protections under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, emphasizing the law's shield over professional-client communications.

The case sees representation for Singh by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, with support from Advocates Navneet Panvar, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Kehshav Singh, and Md. Imran Ahmad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

