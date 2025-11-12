Left Menu

Explosions Rock Factories in Lucknow and Bharuch, Investigations Underway

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Lucknow, linked to stubble burning, resulted in no casualties. Another incident in Bharuch led to two deaths at VK Pharma. Investigations are ongoing for both.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday was allegedly triggered by stubble burning, according to local police. Law enforcement quickly filed a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police for South Lucknow, stated, "The Nagaram police station was informed around 12:00 pm. It seems that farmers nearby possibly burned stubble within the factory premises, causing the blast." He added that the situation was swiftly controlled by firefighters and civil police, with no casualties or injuries reported.

Agarwal further mentioned that the factory's license appears valid until 2027, and authorities are actively pursuing legal action. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a fire at VK Pharma in Bharuch, Gujarat, resulted in two fatalities. Mahesh K Chuna, a firefighter from Nagar Palika, Bharuch, described battling the blaze for 4 to 5 hours after receiving a call around 3 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

