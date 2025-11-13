Left Menu

Delhi Blast Accused Traced Through Extensive CCTV Trail

The Delhi Police have linked Dr Umar, the accused in the Delhi blast case, to multiple locations using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:10 IST
CCTV grab of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The intricate movements of Dr Umar, the primary suspect in the Delhi blast, have been meticulously traced by the Delhi Police through an extensive collection of CCTV footage from about 50 locations. Before reaching Red Fort on November 10, the accused navigated through several city areas in a deliberate path.

Cameras caught Dr Umar travelling on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Faridabad, entering Delhi via the Badarpur border. His route spanned from the South East to East, Central, and North Districts, with significant stops including Ashok Vihar for a meal, and a mosque visit before arriving at Red Fort by 3:19 pm.

The investigation further reveals his escape from Faridabad to Firozpur Jhirka, with a layover at a bus stop on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where he spent the night. Amid ongoing investigations, a joint forensic team recovered remains near the blast site, while diaries pointing to planned conspiracy were also seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

