Left Menu

India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Health Research

Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates the 'Cohort Connect 2025' conclave in Bhubaneswar, focusing on enhancing India's health cohort ecosystem through collaboration. The event aims to harness cohort data for policy enhancement, disease prevention, and innovation, while showcasing national health initiatives and promoting multi-sectoral partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:17 IST
India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Health Research
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards advancing India's biotechnology landscape, Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the national conclave 'Cohort Connect 2025' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This two-day event focuses on enhancing collaboration within India's health cohort ecosystem, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and institutions to bolster population-based health studies.

The conclave emphasizes leveraging cohort data for developing evidence-based health policies, promoting disease prevention, and driving biomedical innovation. According to an official statement, the discussions will also cover ongoing national initiatives and explore frameworks for data standardisation, sharing, and fostering multi-sectoral partnerships in health research.

Earlier, during the biotechnology council's Second Foundation Day, Singh highlighted India's strategic position in leading a global biotechnology-driven economic transformation. The Minister underscored shifts from isolated efforts to an integrated, innovation-led approach within the ecosystem, launching the BRIC-BIRAC Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program to support early-stage biotech ventures with comprehensive backing and commercialization pathways.

TRENDING

1
Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

 India
2
Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

 India
3
Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025