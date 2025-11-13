India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Health Research

In a significant move towards advancing India's biotechnology landscape, Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the national conclave 'Cohort Connect 2025' in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This two-day event focuses on enhancing collaboration within India's health cohort ecosystem, bringing together researchers, policymakers, and institutions to bolster population-based health studies.

The conclave emphasizes leveraging cohort data for developing evidence-based health policies, promoting disease prevention, and driving biomedical innovation. According to an official statement, the discussions will also cover ongoing national initiatives and explore frameworks for data standardisation, sharing, and fostering multi-sectoral partnerships in health research.

Earlier, during the biotechnology council's Second Foundation Day, Singh highlighted India's strategic position in leading a global biotechnology-driven economic transformation. The Minister underscored shifts from isolated efforts to an integrated, innovation-led approach within the ecosystem, launching the BRIC-BIRAC Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program to support early-stage biotech ventures with comprehensive backing and commercialization pathways.