Political Battle Over Controversial 'Black Bill' Amendment Intensifies

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman accuses Congress of politicizing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which seeks automatic removal of detained leaders. The opposition, including Congress, refuses participation in the Joint Parliamentary Committee, decrying the bill as the 'Black Bill.' Parliament's winter session is slated for December 1-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:32 IST
Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President, K Laxman, has criticized Congress for allegedly "playing politics" over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. Laxman, recently appointed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, expressed gratitude towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his new role. He praised the Modi government for its dedication to transparency.

Laxman pointed out that, under Modi's leadership, transparency efforts have been a priority, but he accuses Congress of undermining these efforts with political maneuvers. His comments come amid Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members opting out of the JPC, illustrating deep opposition.

The contentious bill proposes the automatic vacancy of offices of leaders detained for 30 days on charges that warrant a minimum five-year sentence, sparking debate across the political spectrum. The Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine this alongside other proposed amendments. The opposition has dubbed the legislation a 'Black Bill' as the winter session of Parliament approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

