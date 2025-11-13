Political Battle Over Controversial 'Black Bill' Amendment Intensifies

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President, K Laxman, has criticized Congress for allegedly "playing politics" over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. Laxman, recently appointed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, expressed gratitude towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his new role. He praised the Modi government for its dedication to transparency.

Laxman pointed out that, under Modi's leadership, transparency efforts have been a priority, but he accuses Congress of undermining these efforts with political maneuvers. His comments come amid Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) members opting out of the JPC, illustrating deep opposition.

The contentious bill proposes the automatic vacancy of offices of leaders detained for 30 days on charges that warrant a minimum five-year sentence, sparking debate across the political spectrum. The Joint Parliamentary Committee, comprising 31 members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine this alongside other proposed amendments. The opposition has dubbed the legislation a 'Black Bill' as the winter session of Parliament approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)