Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released the draft Seeds Bill, 2025 for public consultation. It aims to modernize seed regulation by replacing old legislation, improve seed quality, and protect farmer rights. Public comments are invited by December 11 via the ministry's website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:47 IST
  • India

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has unveiled the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, seeking public consultation. Stakeholders have until December 11 to submit their feedback.

The Bill aims to update and replace the Seeds Act, 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983. Its objectives include improving seed quality regulation, ensuring farmers have access to affordable, high-quality seeds, and fostering innovation through liberalized seed imports while safeguarding farmer rights with transparent supply chains.

A noteworthy aspect of the legislation is the move to decriminalize minor offences, aligning with the government's ease of doing business initiative, yet maintaining strict penalties for major violations. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated the Bill's introduction in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. Interested parties can access the draft and feedback format on the ministry's website.

