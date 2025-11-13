Left Menu

Economic Hurdles: China's Struggle with Weak Loan Growth

Chinese banks reported a significant decline in new loans in October, falling short of market expectations. Despite policy efforts, concerns over economic uncertainty and trade tensions with the U.S. have kept households and businesses cautious about incurring new debt. Policymakers face challenges in stimulating demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:21 IST
New loan figures from Chinese banks have fallen drastically in October, marking a sharp decline from the previous month and failing to meet market expectations. Households and businesses remain reluctant to take on additional debt amid prevailing economic uncertainties and ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

The property market downturn continues to dampen private demand, complicating efforts by policymakers to invigorate the economy. A consumer loan subsidy scheme has not provided the anticipated uplift in loan growth, noted Leah Fahy, an economist at Capital Economics.

October saw banks issue 220 billion yuan in new loans, a significant decrease from September's 1.29 trillion yuan, as per Reuters data. This fall contrasts sharply with the 500 billion yuan expected by analysts. The People's Bank of China data indicates a persisting challenge with 'insufficient demand' despite government initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

