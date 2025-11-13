Economic Hurdles: China's Struggle with Weak Loan Growth

New loan figures from Chinese banks have fallen drastically in October, marking a sharp decline from the previous month and failing to meet market expectations. Households and businesses remain reluctant to take on additional debt amid prevailing economic uncertainties and ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

The property market downturn continues to dampen private demand, complicating efforts by policymakers to invigorate the economy. A consumer loan subsidy scheme has not provided the anticipated uplift in loan growth, noted Leah Fahy, an economist at Capital Economics.

October saw banks issue 220 billion yuan in new loans, a significant decrease from September's 1.29 trillion yuan, as per Reuters data. This fall contrasts sharply with the 500 billion yuan expected by analysts. The People's Bank of China data indicates a persisting challenge with 'insufficient demand' despite government initiatives.

