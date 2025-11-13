Left Menu

Michael Burry's Strategic Retreat: A Bold Move or a Calculated Pause?

Michael Burry, renowned for his foresight during the 2008 housing crisis, has deregistered his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. The move signals a departure from market regulations and reflects his critical stance on aggressive tech investment strategies. Analysts suggest Burry might pivot to running a family-office setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:25 IST
Michael Burry, the investor famed for predicting the 2008 housing crisis, has taken another bold step by deregistering his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Scion's registration status was labeled 'terminated' as of November 10. This strategic move frees Burry from the obligation to file reports with regulators.

Known for his bearish outlook on market trends, Burry has recently voiced skepticism regarding the aggressive valuation strategies of tech giants like Nvidia and Palantir. His remarks underscore concerns about accounting practices, which he claims inflate reported profits within the tech sector during the cloud infrastructure boom.

Burry's decision seems less about resignation and more about strategic repositioning. Market analysts speculate he could transition to a family-office model, continuing his investment ventures independently. His past expertise is chronicled in the book and movie, 'The Big Short,' which highlights his critical role during the financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

EU Parliament Divided: Sustainability Efforts Face Major Cuts

BJP Leaders Visit Manipur Relief Camp Amid Ethnic Strife

Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

GST Fraud Network Busted: Two Arrested, Mastermind Still at Large

IMF Study Finds Japan's Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan's Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay's Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

