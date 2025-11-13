Global Markets Edge Higher Amid Yen Pressure and Stock Fluctuations

World stocks were poised for record highs Thursday following the resolution of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, under intense pressure, reached a historic low against the euro, and slipped to a nine-month low against the dollar.

European markets were volatile, with France's CAC 40 and Germany's Siemens impacting index movements, while U.S. stock futures held steady. The suspension of the shutdown has set the stage for the delayed economic data release, with job market indications eagerly anticipated by experts.

In global currency markets, the yen's depreciation continued despite Japan's finance minister's warnings, as speculations over future rate adjustments by the Bank of Japan persisted. Meanwhile, U.S. tech stock variations highlighted market sensitivities, while gold prices remained steady and oil futures increased, bouncing back from recent lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)