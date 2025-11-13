Left Menu

Global Markets Edge Higher Amid Yen Pressure and Stock Fluctuations

World stocks approached record highs as the U.S. government shutdown ended, yet the Japanese yen hit record lows against the euro. European and U.S. markets showed mixed performances while investors monitored Japan's economic policy and U.S. tech stocks fluctuated. Oil prices rose slightly despite OPEC's surplus forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:50 IST
Global Markets Edge Higher Amid Yen Pressure and Stock Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stocks were poised for record highs Thursday following the resolution of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, under intense pressure, reached a historic low against the euro, and slipped to a nine-month low against the dollar.

European markets were volatile, with France's CAC 40 and Germany's Siemens impacting index movements, while U.S. stock futures held steady. The suspension of the shutdown has set the stage for the delayed economic data release, with job market indications eagerly anticipated by experts.

In global currency markets, the yen's depreciation continued despite Japan's finance minister's warnings, as speculations over future rate adjustments by the Bank of Japan persisted. Meanwhile, U.S. tech stock variations highlighted market sensitivities, while gold prices remained steady and oil futures increased, bouncing back from recent lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Strikes Back: Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support in Andhra Pradesh

Godrej Agrovet's Strategic Investment in Dairy Processing and Farmer Support...

 India
3
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections

 Global
4
Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

Haryana Pioneers Paperless Revolution in Property Registrations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025