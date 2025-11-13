Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

The Andhra Pradesh government has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector, signing agreements valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh crore. These deals were finalized ahead of the 30th CII Partnership Summit set to occur on November 14 and 15.

Leading this initiative, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasized that these investments are cut across various green energy sectors such as pumped hydro storage, wind, solar, biofuels, and energy storage, potentially generating up to 70 lakh jobs throughout the state.

Additionally, Vijayanand unveiled the Visakhapatnam Economic Region Growth Hub Plan. This initiative aims to develop a competitive and resilient economic hub, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading force in India's renewable energy transition and economic development.

