Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

Ahead of the CII Partnership Summit, Andhra Pradesh has signed renewable energy agreements worth Rs 3 lakh crore. The investments, which include hydro storage and green hydrogen, are expected to generate 70 lakh jobs. The state launched the Visakhapatnam Economic Region Growth Hub Plan to foster economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Andhra Pradesh government has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector, signing agreements valued at nearly Rs 3 lakh crore. These deals were finalized ahead of the 30th CII Partnership Summit set to occur on November 14 and 15.

Leading this initiative, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasized that these investments are cut across various green energy sectors such as pumped hydro storage, wind, solar, biofuels, and energy storage, potentially generating up to 70 lakh jobs throughout the state.

Additionally, Vijayanand unveiled the Visakhapatnam Economic Region Growth Hub Plan. This initiative aims to develop a competitive and resilient economic hub, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading force in India's renewable energy transition and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

