Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

Odisha authorities implement a three-tier security plan for the Nuapada by-poll count on November 14, involving BSF, Odisha Police, and Nuapada Police. The state emphasizes peaceful conduct of the by-election amidst increased anti-Naxal operations near Chhattisgarh. Officials report no false voting complaints and an 83% voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:53 IST
Odisha ADG (Law and Order), Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government has ramped up security measures ahead of the vote count for the Nuapada by-election scheduled on November 14. According to Sanjay Kumar, the state's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), a robust three-tier security cordon has been established at the counting center.

Deployed personnel comprise members from the Border Security Force (BSF), Odisha Police, and Nuapada Police, ensuring security from potential threats. Kumar remarked that this significant arrangement mirrors the peaceful conclusion of the voting process and aims for a similarly smooth counting day. Focused anti-Naxal operations have also intensified near the Chhattisgarh border to mitigate any risks.

Echoing the call for a violence-free process, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan confirmed that no cases of false voting were reported, and voter turnout impressively surpassed 83%. He declared that counting preparations are well underway, with 14 counting tables ready for the process, which begins at 8 AM. However, the counting will not be televised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

