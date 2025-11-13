Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

The Odisha government has ramped up security measures ahead of the vote count for the Nuapada by-election scheduled on November 14. According to Sanjay Kumar, the state's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), a robust three-tier security cordon has been established at the counting center.

Deployed personnel comprise members from the Border Security Force (BSF), Odisha Police, and Nuapada Police, ensuring security from potential threats. Kumar remarked that this significant arrangement mirrors the peaceful conclusion of the voting process and aims for a similarly smooth counting day. Focused anti-Naxal operations have also intensified near the Chhattisgarh border to mitigate any risks.

Echoing the call for a violence-free process, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer R.S. Gopalan confirmed that no cases of false voting were reported, and voter turnout impressively surpassed 83%. He declared that counting preparations are well underway, with 14 counting tables ready for the process, which begins at 8 AM. However, the counting will not be televised.

(With inputs from agencies.)