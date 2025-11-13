FTSE 100 Falters: Economic Jitters and Financial Share Slump

The FTSE 100 experienced a sharp decline after a streak of record highs, closing 1% lower. This downturn was primarily driven by financial shares as investors digested lackluster third-quarter growth data. Notably, 3i Group suffered its worst performance, seeing a 17.4% drop amid cautious market sentiments.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index also faced downward pressure, losing 0.6%, while the investment banks & brokerages sub-index plummeted by 7.8%. Energy stocks experienced a 1.3% setback, reflecting ongoing global oversupply concerns, despite a slight uptick in oil prices.

Global markets remained vigilant as data from the United States, disrupted by a prolonged government shutdown, left investors grappling with uncertainties. In the UK, notable declines were seen in life insurance and engineering sectors, with Aviva and Rolls-Royce shares falling amid unmet expectations and supply chain issues.