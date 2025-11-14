Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Oil Port Operations

A Ukrainian drone assault early Friday struck key areas in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, damaging a ship, apartment buildings, and an oil depot, according to Russian officials. The incident injured three crew members and caused a 2% surge in global oil prices due to supply concerns.

This attack forms part of a series of disruptions Russia's oil infrastructure has faced this year, including strikes on Baltic and Black Sea ports, pipelines, and refineries. In October, Novorossiysk handled 3.22 million tonnes of crude oil, indicative of its critical role in Russian oil exports.

Veniamin Kondratyev, Krasnodar region's governor, reported that swift responses mitigated the attack's aftermath, extinguishing fires and aiding residents. Although Ukrainian officials have not commented, Russia states that efforts continue to secure the affected areas, with ongoing repairs to damaged structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)