Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut
Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy announced a market study is currently underway for the listing of Coal India subsidiaries BCCL and CMPDI. These companies have submitted draft proposals for an initial public offering as part of India's strategy to enhance operational transparency and value in the coal sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed ongoing market studies for the potential listing of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Coal Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI).
Both companies had previously filed draft red herrings with SEBI, BSE, and NSE for initial public offerings, aligning with the government's divestment strategy in the coal sector.
The minister affirmed coal availability for various sectors and assured that production would rise to meet increasing demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement