Coal India Subsidiaries on Track for Market Debut

Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed ongoing market studies for the potential listing of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Coal Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI).

Both companies had previously filed draft red herrings with SEBI, BSE, and NSE for initial public offerings, aligning with the government's divestment strategy in the coal sector.

The minister affirmed coal availability for various sectors and assured that production would rise to meet increasing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)