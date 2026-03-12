Left Menu

Oil Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions, Impacting Currencies and Economies

The U.S. dollar remains robust as rising oil prices threaten inflation, prompting central banks globally to consider hawkish policies. Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz heighten oil market volatility, impacting global growth. Meanwhile, U.S. trade investigations and central bank policies continue to affect global financial markets.

Updated: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength as soaring oil prices heightened inflation fears, potentially leading to more aggressive central bank policies worldwide. On Thursday, the euro dipped 0.1% against the dollar, nearing its lowest since November. Japan's yen and other major currencies also witnessed declines due to market volatility.

Iran's military actions in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated oil market instability, driving prices upward and threatening global economic growth. Despite optimistic remarks from President Donald Trump on the U.S.-Iran conflict, economic concerns linger as tensions escalate and oil prices surge toward $200 a barrel.

In the U.S., a new trade investigation aims to address industrial capacity, further impacting financial markets alongside rising breakeven inflation and swap spreads. Central banks, including the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia, are revising monetary policies in response to market shifts, with traders anticipating quicker policy tightening.

