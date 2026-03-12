Oil Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions, Impacting Currencies and Economies

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength as soaring oil prices heightened inflation fears, potentially leading to more aggressive central bank policies worldwide. On Thursday, the euro dipped 0.1% against the dollar, nearing its lowest since November. Japan's yen and other major currencies also witnessed declines due to market volatility.

Iran's military actions in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated oil market instability, driving prices upward and threatening global economic growth. Despite optimistic remarks from President Donald Trump on the U.S.-Iran conflict, economic concerns linger as tensions escalate and oil prices surge toward $200 a barrel.

In the U.S., a new trade investigation aims to address industrial capacity, further impacting financial markets alongside rising breakeven inflation and swap spreads. Central banks, including the European Central Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia, are revising monetary policies in response to market shifts, with traders anticipating quicker policy tightening.