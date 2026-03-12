Left Menu

Attack Halts Operations at Basra Oil Terminals

A recent attack at Iraq's Basra port resulted in one death and caused all oil terminals to halt operations. The attack, targeting a vessel in a transfer area, remains under investigation regarding the method used. Despite this, commercial ports continue to operate amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

  • Country:
  • Iraq

A devastating attack at Iraq's Basra port led to the death of at least one individual and prompted authorities to suspend operations at all oil terminals in the country on Thursday.

Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, confirmed the incident in a statement reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency. The attack targeted a vessel within a ship-to-ship transfer zone at the port situated on the Persian Gulf.

Authorities are investigating the specifics of the attack to ascertain whether it was carried out by a flying or seaborne drone, or a missile. Rescue efforts recovered one deceased individual and aided 38 others. While Iraq's oil terminals have ceased operations, its commercial ports remain functional amidst the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

