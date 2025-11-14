Left Menu

Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's inflation rate remained at 2.5% in October, which could lead to a cut in interest rates. This stability aligns with the government's target and follows supply constraints from the Gaza war. An interest rate decision by the Bank of Israel is expected on November 24.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in October, as reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics. This consistency raises expectations that policymakers might opt to lower interest rates later this month.

The consistent rate aligns with a Reuters poll prediction and stays within the government's target range of 1% to 3%. The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.5% from September.

With a decision on interest rates by the Bank of Israel slated for November 24, anticipation builds as the institution has maintained a conservative stance for nearly two years. The two-year Gaza conflict contributed to inflation through supply chain issues and a broader budget for the conflict, but recent peace efforts could change economic strategies.

