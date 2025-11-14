Israel's Inflation Stays Steady, Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

Israel's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.5% in October, as reported by the Central Bureau of Statistics. This consistency raises expectations that policymakers might opt to lower interest rates later this month.

The consistent rate aligns with a Reuters poll prediction and stays within the government's target range of 1% to 3%. The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.5% from September.

With a decision on interest rates by the Bank of Israel slated for November 24, anticipation builds as the institution has maintained a conservative stance for nearly two years. The two-year Gaza conflict contributed to inflation through supply chain issues and a broader budget for the conflict, but recent peace efforts could change economic strategies.