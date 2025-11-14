Bitcoin Shifts: Navigating Tax Moves and Institutional Strategies

In a strategic financial maneuver, long-term Bitcoin holders are offloading their assets to capture tax advantages as the year draws to a close. These investors are transitioning into Bitcoin ETFs, seeking tax benefits in the process. Notably, prominent Bitcoin trader Owen Gunden recently transferred 11,000 BTC onto an exchange, and other major assets are being redistributed after years of dormancy.

Conversely, institutional investors are markedly increasing their exposure to cryptocurrencies, undeterred by recent market fluctuations. A new study reveals that 61% of these investors plan to expand their crypto portfolios heading into 2026. These are not impulsive retail traders, but rather, deliberate moves from pension funds, family offices, and asset managers, underscoring their strong belief in Bitcoin's long-term potential.

Amid these trends, projects like Bitcoin Hyper and DeepSnitch AI are gaining traction. Bitcoin Hyper focuses on enhancing transaction speeds through a Layer 2 solution using Solana Virtual Machine, while DeepSnitch AI offers valuable trading tools to avoid detrimental moves. The latter's presale success and practical utility appeal to both investors and active traders, promising significant gains.

