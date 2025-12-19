Coinbase and DeepSnitch AI: Shaping the Future of Crypto in Poland
Coinbase has partnered with PPro to integrate Poland's Blik payment system, offering 20 million users quicker access to cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI is constructing a vital intelligence layer in crypto trading, attracting significant investment as it gears up for a major launch in 2026.
Coinbase has made a strategic move in Poland by integrating the country's leading mobile payment platform, Blik, via a partnership with European payment processor PPro. The integration, aimed at boosting cryptocurrency adoption, allows nearly 20 million Polish users to purchase crypto using familiar payment methods.
This development underscores Coinbase's proactive approach, as the country remains without national MiCA regulation enforcement. Concurrently, DeepSnitch AI is making strides in the crypto world by developing an intelligence layer for traders, with substantial investment signals suggesting potential explosive growth by 2026.
The platform's innovative tools, like SnitchScan and SnitchFeed, are drawing attention. With $1.5 trillion in global spending anticipated in AI, DeepSnitch AI's upcoming launch and potential Tier 1 listings make it a crypto project to watch closely.
