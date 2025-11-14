PM Modi to Deliver Financial Relief with 21st PM-KISAN Instalment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, 2025, according to a statement made by the agriculture minister. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 is provided annually to eligible farmer families across India.

The PM-KISAN initiative, a pivotal central sector scheme launched in 2019, has already disbursed more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmer families over the course of 20 instalments. Designed to bolster farmers' financial health, the funds assist in purchasing farm inputs and covering various personal expenses.

Beneficiaries of the scheme must have their land information and bank accounts linked to the PM-KISAN portal and Aadhaar. The government is also conducting village-level campaigns to further identify eligible farmers. A recent study highlighted the scheme's role in stimulating rural economic growth and easing farmers' credit issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)