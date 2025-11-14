Left Menu

PM Modi to Deliver Financial Relief with 21st PM-KISAN Instalment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, 2025, providing Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers. The initiative, launched in 2019, has disbursed over Rs 3.70 lakh crore across 20 instalments to aid farmers' economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:49 IST
PM Modi to Deliver Financial Relief with 21st PM-KISAN Instalment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on November 19, 2025, according to a statement made by the agriculture minister. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 is provided annually to eligible farmer families across India.

The PM-KISAN initiative, a pivotal central sector scheme launched in 2019, has already disbursed more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmer families over the course of 20 instalments. Designed to bolster farmers' financial health, the funds assist in purchasing farm inputs and covering various personal expenses.

Beneficiaries of the scheme must have their land information and bank accounts linked to the PM-KISAN portal and Aadhaar. The government is also conducting village-level campaigns to further identify eligible farmers. A recent study highlighted the scheme's role in stimulating rural economic growth and easing farmers' credit issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025