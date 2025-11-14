Finance Ministry Pushes for Affordable Healthcare Reforms

The finance ministry is advocating for reforms aimed at making healthcare more accessible and affordable. Key measures include expediting onboarding on the National Health Claims Exchange and developing standardized treatment protocols.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting highlighting the importance of consistent empanelment norms and seamless cashless claims processing. The discussion focused on addressing medical inflation and the rising cost of premiums.

Emphasizing standardization and collaboration, the meeting underscored the need for improved service standards and faster claim settlements, urging insurers and hospitals to better serve policyholders while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)