Finance Ministry Pushes for Affordable Healthcare Reforms

The finance ministry urged hospitals and insurers to enhance healthcare affordability by standardizing protocols, expediting onboarding, and adopting seamless processes. A meeting led by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju emphasized collaboration between stakeholders to tackle medical inflation and improve service quality for policyholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry is advocating for reforms aimed at making healthcare more accessible and affordable. Key measures include expediting onboarding on the National Health Claims Exchange and developing standardized treatment protocols.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a meeting highlighting the importance of consistent empanelment norms and seamless cashless claims processing. The discussion focused on addressing medical inflation and the rising cost of premiums.

Emphasizing standardization and collaboration, the meeting underscored the need for improved service standards and faster claim settlements, urging insurers and hospitals to better serve policyholders while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

