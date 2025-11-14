NHAI Enlists RITES for Urgent NH-66 Safety Audit

In a bid to cement safety and quality in its infrastructure endeavors, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has engaged RITES Limited to perform a critical safety audit of the six-lane Elevated Corridor currently under construction on NH-66, between Aroor and Thuravoor in Kerala. This comprehensive review is set to ensure the construction aligns with top-tier safety standards, according to an official release.

RITES Limited's mandate includes a thorough examination of the project's execution, ensuring that construction efforts strictly adhere to approved plans and methodologies. A significant aspect of the audit will focus on upholding work zone safety norms, which protect both workers and the public near construction zones, in accordance with Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines.

This audit, deemed urgent, reflects NHAI's dedication to public safety. Depending on the audit outcomes from the Aroor-Thuravoor section, NHAI may decide to widen the safety inspection to cover other parts of the NH-66 corridor, aiming for consistent safety and quality across all major highway projects in the area.