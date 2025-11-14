Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Meeting on the Horizon

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Khalil al-Hayya, the chief negotiator for Hamas, indicating a potential diplomatic initiative by the United States. The meeting is reported to be in the planning stages, as noted by sources familiar with Witkoff's plans.

In a move signaling potential diplomatic overtures, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly planning a significant meeting with Khalil al-Hayya, the chief negotiator for the Hamas militant group.

The New York Times, citing two individuals with knowledge of the situation, reported that Witkoff is in the planning stages to engage directly with the Hamas representative.

This development could mark a shift in U.S. strategy, as it considers direct dialogue with key figures in the Palestinian political landscape.

