Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street stocks experienced a volatile trading session on Friday, concluding with mixed results as investors shifted their focus to the upcoming quarterly earnings report from Nvidia. The market initially struggled, with all major indexes dropping over 1%, but managed a partial recovery by the session's end.

Nvidia, alongside other heavyweights like Palantir, Microsoft, and Tesla, saw gains. The buzz around potential interest rate cuts in December has waned, primarily due to persistent inflation fueled in part by recent tariff policies. The likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has dropped below 50%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The market dynamic has been further affected by commentary from Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, who expressed ongoing concerns about inflation exceeding the tapering effects of tariffs. Nvidia's forthcoming earnings report is eagerly anticipated as a bellwether for the AI sector's momentum and its influence on the broader stock market.