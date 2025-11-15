Trump's Stance on Ghislaine Maxwell's Pardon

President Donald Trump, while addressing reporters on Friday, revealed that he has not entertained the idea of granting a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of minors.

"I haven't thought about it for months. Maybe I haven't thought about it at all," stated Trump, indicating a disconnection with the matter.

Maxwell's conviction has been a significant point of intrigue and debate, but Trump's remarks suggest it remains low on his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)