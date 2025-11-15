Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Ghislaine Maxwell's Pardon

President Donald Trump commented that he has not considered a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse cases. Trump mentioned the topic had not crossed his mind in months or perhaps at all.

President Donald Trump, while addressing reporters on Friday, revealed that he has not entertained the idea of granting a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of minors.

"I haven't thought about it for months. Maybe I haven't thought about it at all," stated Trump, indicating a disconnection with the matter.

Maxwell's conviction has been a significant point of intrigue and debate, but Trump's remarks suggest it remains low on his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

