Trump's Stance on Ghislaine Maxwell's Pardon
President Donald Trump commented that he has not considered a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence related to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse cases. Trump mentioned the topic had not crossed his mind in months or perhaps at all.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 05:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump, while addressing reporters on Friday, revealed that he has not entertained the idea of granting a pardon to Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of minors.
"I haven't thought about it for months. Maybe I haven't thought about it at all," stated Trump, indicating a disconnection with the matter.
Maxwell's conviction has been a significant point of intrigue and debate, but Trump's remarks suggest it remains low on his agenda.
