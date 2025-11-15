Power Play: Outage Saga in Kasaragod Unfolds

A power outage hit parts of Kasaragod in Kerala on Friday evening after a man allegedly removed the fuses from seven transformers, reportedly angered by the disconnection of his electricity for unpaid bills, according to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials.

The incident unfolded around 6.45 pm, leaving residents in the town and nearby areas without power. KSEB responded to a flurry of calls reporting the disruption, but initial checks on the power lines revealed no apparent issues, an official said.

Upon further inspection, officials discovered the fuses missing from the transformers. The search in the vicinity led to the fuses, some of which were damaged, being found abandoned nearby. KSEB had to use spare fuses to restore power by 8 pm.

Witnesses reported seeing a man tampering with the equipment. Identified as a local resident, the suspect had previously caused a commotion at the KSEB office over his unpaid electricity bills. He was subsequently detained by police for questioning, where he cited mental health issues, living with his elderly father.

KSEB plans to file a formal complaint, as several fuses were damaged, leading to over an hour of power disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)