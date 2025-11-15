India Aims to Lead Global Trade Reforms, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In a recent statement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted India's commitment to pioneering global trade reforms aimed at addressing worldwide welfare, not just the interests of developed nations. Speaking to ANI, Goyal emphasized India's recognized leadership at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He highlighted the strong and compassionate leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing India's role as a responsible global citizen and advocate for the global south. The minister expressed India's enthusiasm to lead reform efforts in collaboration with other developing and less developed countries.

Goyal also discussed these topics with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the 30th CII Partnership Summit. They deliberated on the importance of preserving multilateral trading systems, the potential future of the WTO, and pressing issues like public stock holding solutions and the revival of the dispute resolution mechanism.

