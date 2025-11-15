Left Menu

India Aims to Lead Global Trade Reforms, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal voices India's aspiration to spearhead global trade reforms, ensuring the focus is on worldwide welfare rather than the interests of a few developed nations. Highlighting India's leadership role at the WTO, Goyal underscores the need for inclusive decision-making with developing countries.

Updated: 15-11-2025 11:12 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted India's commitment to pioneering global trade reforms aimed at addressing worldwide welfare, not just the interests of developed nations. Speaking to ANI, Goyal emphasized India's recognized leadership at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He highlighted the strong and compassionate leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing India's role as a responsible global citizen and advocate for the global south. The minister expressed India's enthusiasm to lead reform efforts in collaboration with other developing and less developed countries.

Goyal also discussed these topics with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the 30th CII Partnership Summit. They deliberated on the importance of preserving multilateral trading systems, the potential future of the WTO, and pressing issues like public stock holding solutions and the revival of the dispute resolution mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

