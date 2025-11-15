Assam's Unclaimed Assets: Financial Rights Campaign Yields Over Rs 600 Lakh

In a major financial empowerment drive, over Rs 600 lakh in unclaimed assets have been settled across more than 500 depositors in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup districts. This effort is part of the nationwide initiative, 'Your Money, Your Rights', designed to bolster financial awareness and help citizens recover unclaimed investments.

The campaign, organized by the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEA Fund), launched its latest phase with special camps held over the weekend. These district-level camps, which run until December 31, aim to educate the public on financial entitlements and provide assistance in claiming dormant deposits.

In Kamrup Metropolitan, the camp was coordinated by UCO Bank under the supervision of the district collector and the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), while Kamrup district's event was led by Yuva Vikash Kendra. The initiative successfully settled Rs 511.05 lakh for 327 depositors in Kamrup Metropolitan and Rs 89.59 lakh for 177 accounts in Kamrup district.

(With inputs from agencies.)