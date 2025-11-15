Left Menu

Karnataka Political Dynamics: CM's Meeting Stirs Speculation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed ignorance over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Speculations rise regarding possible leadership reshuffle, as Siddaramaiah confirms discussing only the Bihar elections with Gandhi. Amid rumors, Siddaramaiah plans to meet PM Modi, provided he secures an appointment.

Karnataka's political landscape was abuzz as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed unfamiliarity with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Shivakumar faced media queries about potential leadership changes, reiterating adherence to party directives.

He said, 'If questions about the reshuffle linger, address them to the CM. Party's decisions guide us.' He emphasized Siddaramaiah's openness to meet any political leader, including Mallikarjun Kharge or Prime Minister Modi, as part of state governance responsibilities.

Siddaramaiah clarified that the discussions with Gandhi were limited to Bihar elections. Assuring no connection to a cabinet shuffle, he revealed plans to seek an appointment with Modi for further governance discussions.

