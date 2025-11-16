Left Menu

Tariff Rollback Boosts Aussie Beef Industry

Australia welcomes the U.S. decision to roll back tariffs on beef, a positive development for its beef producers. Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlights the benefits of mutual market access. This comes after Trump's remarks on trade disparities following a surge in Australian beef exports to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-11-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 05:27 IST
In a significant development for Australia's beef industry, Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the nation's approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to eliminate tariffs on beef imports.

Australia, now the leading exporter of red meat to the United States, views this move as a chance to further penetrate the American market and benefit consumers in both countries, offering leaner cuts at competitive prices.

Despite this positive stride in beef trade, Wong refrained from speculating on potential changes to existing tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium imports, emphasizing continued advocacy under the current government.

