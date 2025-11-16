Embracing Jointness: The Future of India's Armed Forces

During a recent event, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan highlighted the imperative of integrating India's armed forces while ensuring each service retains its unique identity. He cited Operation Sindoor as a testament to the effectiveness of joint military efforts across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Gen Chauhan spoke at the Indian Military Heritage Festival, where he unveiled his book, 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II: Shaping a Future Ready Force.' He indicated the possibility of a third installment, likely to include more on Operation Sindoor. The general advocated for fostering a 'joint culture' to prepare for theaterisation.

Addressing changing warfare dynamics, Gen Chauhan underscored the significance of human geography alongside physical geography. New warfare domains like space offer opportunities to create strategic asymmetries, contrasting with the traditional and fiercely contested land, maritime, and air domains.