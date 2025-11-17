Model Code of Conduct Lifted Post-Bihar Election Results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially lifted the Model Code of Conduct after successfully executing the election process in Bihar and conducting bypolls in six other states and one Union Territory. According to a notification released on Sunday by Under Secretary Prafull Awasthi, the removal of restrictions follows the completion of the election schedule as originally implemented by the ECI.

With the declaration of results for the Bihar legislative assembly elections of 2025 and by-elections in assembly constituencies spanning Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha, the Model Code of Conduct has been annulled immediately. The code was extended to November 16 to ensure law and order post-election voting concluded on November 14.

The Model Code came into effect on October 6, imposing various restrictions including a mandate by District Magistrates in Bihar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This included a complete ban on victory processions to maintain peace during the election period. On November 14, the NDA was declared the winner in the Bihar elections, with BJP emerging as the largest party in the alliance.

