Tragedy Strikes: Indian Umrah Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

Asaduddin Owaisi urges the Indian government to return the bodies of Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a Saudi bus crash. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alerts officials for coordinated efforts. The accident involving 42 pilgrims occurred on a trip from Mecca to Medina, sparking widespread shock and grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Umrah Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed deep sorrow following a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. The bus, on its journey from Mecca to Medina, met with an accident, prompting Owaisi to urge the Indian government to facilitate the return of the victims' bodies.

Owaisi stated that 42 people were aboard the ill-fated bus, which caught fire en route. In his conversation with Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he was assured that efforts are underway to gather more information. Owaisi has also shared details with Hyderabad-based travel agencies, the Riyadh Embassy, and the Foreign Secretary.

Additionally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and ordered officials to closely coordinate with embassy authorities. The state government confirmed several Hyderabad residents were on the bus. Officials in New Delhi have been alerted, and a control room is set up for real-time updates on the incident, per the Telangana CMO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

