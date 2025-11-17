Left Menu

Kandla Port's Unprecedented Efficiency: A Record 40 Ships Handled in 24 Hours

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, sets a new milestone by managing 40 ships in 24 hours, surpassing its earlier record. The landmark achievement highlights the port's operational prowess and dedication to green initiatives. Key international delegations were also briefed on Kandla's emerging role in global green hydrogen and timber trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:56 IST
Deendayal Port, Kandla (Photo/@Deendayal_Port). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of efficiency, the Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla has shattered its previous records by handling 40 ships in just 24 hours, surpassing its earlier peak in December 2023. The port credits this achievement to the exceptional teamwork and operational excellence of its staff.

On Sunday, DPA Kandla announced this accomplishment via X, highlighting it as a testament to their unmatched coordination. Additionally, the port's ongoing commitment to green energy initiatives received commendations from a visiting British delegation exploring India's pioneering 1 MW green hydrogen plant located at the port.

Signifying Kandla's strategic importance, delegations from New Zealand and Europe have also engaged with the port's infrastructure. These visits underscore Kandla's pivotal role in India's green hydrogen goals and timber trade, as well as its potential to attract decarbonisation-focused investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

