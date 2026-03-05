Left Menu

China’s New Decarbonisation Plan: Balancing Growth with Green Energy

China has unveiled a five-year plan to reduce carbon intensity by 17% from 2026 to 2030, primarily relying on renewables. The plan details a shift towards peak coal while addressing emissions in growing sectors. Experts believe more ambitious cuts are needed to meet international climate commitments.

In an effort to tackle its carbon emissions, China has launched a new five-year economic decarbonisation plan, aiming to cut carbon intensity by 17% from 2026 to 2030. The plan heavily leans on the nation's expanding renewable energy sector to limit coal consumption while keeping emissions in check.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) revealed that although the past plan saw a 12% reduction in carbon intensity, it fell short of the 18% target. The current scheme includes a goal to replace 30 million metric tons of coal with renewables annually, even as China's emissions are expected to peak before 2030.

Despite the ambitious goals, experts like Lauri Myllyvirta of CREA express concern over the targets, warning they may fall short of the reductions needed for climate commitments. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has vowed to increase China's renewable capacity, aiming for 3,600 gigawatts by 2035.

