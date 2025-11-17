Left Menu

Uttarakhand Honors Iconic Leaders Bal Thackeray and Jaswant Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary for promoting cultural pride, and to Jaswant Singh Rawat for his bravery in the 1962 India-China War. Thackeray founded Shiv Sena, promoting Marathi interests, and Rawat was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:58 IST
Uttarakhand Honors Iconic Leaders Bal Thackeray and Jaswant Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, highlighting his commitment to the 'Sanatan culture and Indian identity'. Chief Minister Dhami praised Thackeray's emphasis on 'national unity and cultural pride.' Born in Pune in 1926, Thackeray started his career as a cartoonist but later founded Shiv Sena in 1966, championing the interests of Maharashtra locals in Mumbai.

Thackeray, a proponent of Hindutva, also established the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana' and remained influential in Maharashtra's political scene despite never holding an official position. He passed away at age 86 after a cardiac arrest on November 17, 2012. Concurrently, CM Dhami paid homage to Maha Vir Chakra recipient Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat on his day of martyrdom, applauding his 'unparalleled valour' during the 1962 India-China War.

Rawat, from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, became a symbol of bravery during the historic Battle in NEFA against Chinese forces. Despite enemy advances, Rawat and his team volunteered to dismantle a strategic enemy machine gun, an act for which he paid with his life. His bravery remains an eternal source of inspiration, with his memory deeply etched in Indian military history.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pass

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pa...

 Vietnam
2
Germany's Financial Push in China Amid Trade Tensions

Germany's Financial Push in China Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Indian Oil Marketing Companies Positioned to Withstand Sanctions Impact

Indian Oil Marketing Companies Positioned to Withstand Sanctions Impact

 India
4
France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest

France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025