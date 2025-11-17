Uttarakhand Honors Iconic Leaders Bal Thackeray and Jaswant Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary, highlighting his commitment to the 'Sanatan culture and Indian identity'. Chief Minister Dhami praised Thackeray's emphasis on 'national unity and cultural pride.' Born in Pune in 1926, Thackeray started his career as a cartoonist but later founded Shiv Sena in 1966, championing the interests of Maharashtra locals in Mumbai.

Thackeray, a proponent of Hindutva, also established the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana' and remained influential in Maharashtra's political scene despite never holding an official position. He passed away at age 86 after a cardiac arrest on November 17, 2012. Concurrently, CM Dhami paid homage to Maha Vir Chakra recipient Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat on his day of martyrdom, applauding his 'unparalleled valour' during the 1962 India-China War.

Rawat, from Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, became a symbol of bravery during the historic Battle in NEFA against Chinese forces. Despite enemy advances, Rawat and his team volunteered to dismantle a strategic enemy machine gun, an act for which he paid with his life. His bravery remains an eternal source of inspiration, with his memory deeply etched in Indian military history.